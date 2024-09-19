Tumbbad re-release is shining bright at the box office, surpassing expectations with every passing day. It is one day away from completing a week of theatrical run but has already raked in 70% returns. Scroll below for day 6 updates as Sohum Shah starrer maintained a strong run despite a routine dip.

It is fantastic to witness a worthy film finally gain its due credit. Tumbbad opened to positive reviews from critics in 2018, but the footfalls remained poor, which caused it to be declared a flop at the Indian box office. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it made only 13.48 crores in its original run. Amid little to fewer options at the ticket windows, the makers re-released the film, and fans who missed out on watching it on the big screens finally flocked to the theatres.

Box Office Collection Day 6

On Wednesday, Tumbbad re-release combats the mid-week blues with a dip of only 14% at the box office. It brought in 1.42 crores to the kitty, compared to 1.66 crores minted on day 5. Sohum Shah starrer is high on buzz, and the positive word-of-mouth continues to spread all across the nation, generating curiosity among cine-goers.

After day 6, the box office collections of Tumbbad re-release now come to 12.11 crores. Tomorrow marks a big day due to National Cinema Day, and the numbers will witness a humungous boost. The journey is only going to get bigger and better for Sohum Shah’s film this upcoming weekend.

Overall Box Office Collection

It is to be noted that the re-release is only 1.37 crores away from achieving the earnings made in the original run. That milestone should be unlocked today. Combining the original and re-release total, the box office earnings have surged to 25.59 crores.

Return on Investment

The ROI has witnessed another 10% jump, and Tumbbad’s profit percentage has now reached 70%. The folk horror film only needs 4.41 crores more to achieve 100% returns, and considering its tremendous run so far, it is going to be a cakewalk.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (35 Days): Topples Aamir Khan Led PK’s 831 Crores+, Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Hindi) Is Out Of Reach!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News