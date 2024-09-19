Aay, starring Narne Nithin and Nayan Sarika in key roles, has wrapped up its run after spending a month in theatres. It started with a domestic collection of less than a crore, but slowly and steadily, it achieved a successful verdict. As per the latest development, the film missed the mark of 20 crores globally but has made good returns against its domestic run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report at the worldwide box office!

Directed by Anji K. Maniputhra, the Telugu romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 16. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with mostly positive reviews, and word-of-mouth among the audience was favorable. With such positivity, it performed well in the long run, and against a modest budget of 8 crores, it enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of over 70%.

As per the final collection update, Aay has wrapped up its journey at 13.82 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 16.30 crores gross. In overseas, it raked in 1.20 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stood at 17.50 crores gross.

Against a controlled cost of just 8 crores, Aay did a business of 13.82 crores net at the Indian box office, which yielded an ROI of 5.82 crores. Calculated further, the film enjoyed 72.75% returns, thus earning itself a ‘plus’ verdict in the Koimoi verdict table of 2024’s Tollywood releases.

Here’s the worldwide box office breakdown of Aay:

India net – 13.82 crores

India gross – 16.30 crores

Overseas gross – 1.20 crores

Worldwide gross – 17.50 crores

Meanwhile, the Anji K. Maniputhra directorial is already streaming on Netflix. It premiered on the platform seven days ago.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

