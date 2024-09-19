The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Mahira Khan in key roles, is all set for its highly anticipated release in Indian theatres. This blockbuster will be the first Pakistani film to hit Indian theatres in over ten years, which is truly a big moment for the makers and the entire team. As it gears up for the big release next month, let’s discuss the box office milestone the Fawad Khan starrer is aiming to unleash.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the Pakistani action drama was a soft reboot of 1979’s Maula Jatt and was originally released in 2022. Upon its release, the film was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics. However, at ticket windows, it emerged as a historic success and became the first Punjabi film to enter the 100-crore club globally.

Yes, if we include films from Pakistan, The Legend of Maula Jatt is the first Punjabi film to score 100 crores at the worldwide box office. After this, two more Punjabi films from India attained this feat, but in the overall collection, this Fawad Khan starrer remains at the top. Now, with its release in India, the film is expected to hold its top position firmly with a much bigger margin.

For those who don’t know, The Legend of Maula Jatt grossed 116.63 crores at the worldwide box office during its original run and was declared a historic blockbuster. Now, as per the latest development, the film will release in Punjab on October 2, and it is expected to enjoy a solid response from the Punjabi audience. And if all goes well, it will hit the 125 crore milestone in global collections.

If The Legend of Maula Jatt manages to hit the 125 crore mark globally with its run at the Indian box office, it will become the first Punjabi film to achieve this feat. Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3 had a chance of achieving it, but it missed the mark by wrapping up at 107.51 crores gross, becoming the second highest-grossing Punjabi film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

