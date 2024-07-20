The release of Barzakh on Zee5 ended an eight-year-old wait for Indian audiences as we finally got to see Fawad Khan back on screen. The Pakistani actor, who made fans swoon with his charming looks and impeccable acting talent, was last seen in an Indian production in 2016 when he starred in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Now that Fawad is back on Indian screens with Barzakh, he has done something that is going to make the audience respect him even more. The actor has apologized to his Indian fans as a sweet gesture for making them wait for his return.

Fawad Khan Apologizes For His Long Absence from Indian Screens

Though Fawad’s absence from Indian cinema was no fault of his, the actor still chose to offer an apology to his Indian fans for not being able to entertain them all these years. In an interview with PTI, the 42-year-old actor said, “I have always been very thankful to fans who have waited for me and I apologize for making them wait for so long. But it was not in my hands.”

“I’m a firm believer that everything has its own time… You say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but we also have another saying, ‘aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal’ (out of sight, out of mind). This also happens,’” he added jokingly.

Fawad, who already was a well-established name in the Pakistani film and television industry, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He then went on to star in Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons, and played Anushka Sharma’s love interest, DJ Ali, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fawad Has Reunited with Sanam Saeed for Barzakh

Barzakh marks the reunion between Fawad and his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. The supernatural series is a co-production between India and Pakistan, which premiered on Zee5 on July 19th, 2024. Written and directed by Asim Abbasi, the show follows the journey of a 76-year-old man who has an unconventional wedding with the ghost of his first love. Barzakh also stars Salman Shahid, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Eman Suleman, and Sajid Hassan.

