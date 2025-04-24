The Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has opposed the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood’s Vaani Kapoor. The film was triggered after the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, which killed innocent people, mostly tourists. As the nation mourns, tempers are flaring, and the entertainment industry is being pulled into the eye of the storm.

Ashoke Pandit Speaks Out – “Working with Pakistani Artists Is Unacceptable”

Criticism intensified by casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in ‘Abir Gulaal‘ at this time when things were so dicey between India and Pakistan. Ashoke Pandit, who is the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), had no hesitation in using words to condemn it.

He told Hindustan Times, “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time…these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first.”

Pandit also questioned Indian celebrities who continue to perform and collaborate with Pakistani talent overseas. He added, “Woh bandook se maar rahe hain, aur hum bat ball ke saath khel rahe hain unke saath. Public naraaz hai, aur bahar nikalke maaregi cricketers, artists, aur singers ko, things have reached a saturation point. (They’re firing bullets at us, and we’re still playing cricket with them. The public is furious and will throw out cricketers, artists, and singers, things have reached a saturation point).”

He confirmed that IFTDA is working towards issuing a formal order to boycott anyone collaborating with Pakistani artists.

FWICE Joins Forces, Threatens Action Against Film’s Release

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), echoed Pandit’s statement and said that action will be taken if Abir Gulaal is released in Indian theatres. He stated, “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is currently slated for a May 9, 2025 theatrical release. The film follows the love story of Abir (Fawad Khan), a restaurant owner, and Gulaal (Vaani Kapoor), a talented chef. Set against a backdrop of emotional healing and growth, the film explores their evolving bond.

