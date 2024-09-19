The dominance of Shah Rukh Khan in the overseas market is unreal, and over the years, he has maintained his stronghold. Surprisingly, his Dilwale, which received mixed reviews, is still at the top in Malaysia to be the highest-grossing Indian film. But it seems that Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time will knock down the biggie from the No. 1 spot. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Released in December 2018, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale was a big success in the overseas market, with surprising numbers coming in from Malaysia. Back then, it enjoyed a record-breaking response. After that, a couple of films from Kollywood (Jailer and Leo) had the potential to smash Dilwale’s numbers, but they failed to do so. Now, Vijay’s The GOAT is on track to finally topple SRK’s blockbuster.

For those who don’t know, Dilwale is at the top with a collection of 15.68 million Malaysian Ringgits, which equals 31.03 crores. On the other hand, The Greatest Of All Time has amassed 14.30 million Malaysian Ringgits in just 13 days. In Indian currency, it equals 28.30 crores. So, as we can see, The GOAT needs just 2.74 crores to be the highest-grossing Indian film at the box office in Malaysia.

Interestingly, including The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay has a total of 5 films in the list of top 10 Indian grossers in Malaysia. His films on the list include The GOAT, Leo, Bigil, Mersal, and Varisu.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films at the Malaysian box office:

Dilwale – 31.03 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 28.30 crores Jailer – 28.14 crores Leo – 26.20 crores Kabali – 25.16 crores Bigil – 25.14 crores Mersal – 23.48 crores Varisu – 23.02 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 22.86 crores Vikram – 21.77 crores

