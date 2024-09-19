Indiana Jones is a popular film franchise with Harrison Ford as the lead role, and it has entertained fans since the 1980s. There are five films in the series and a prequel television show; in addition to them, there are comics and novels, too. The franchise has collected impressive numbers at the worldwide box office. However, the latest addition, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had an underwhelming performance globally. Despite that, the franchise has grossed over $2.36 billion, but which is the highest-grossing film in the series? Scroll below to find out.

The story follows the adventures of Dr Henry Walton ‘Indiana’ Jones Jr., a professor of archaeology. The first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released in 1981 and is reportedly considered one of the greatest films ever made. The four other movies in the franchise include Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Dial of Destiny. The franchise also includes theme park attractions and toys. It was created by George Lucas.

Harrison Ford became an icon in the titular role of Indiana Jones. The first four films in the popular franchise were directed by the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and the fifth one was helmed by James Mangold.

Check out the highest-grossing film in the series –

5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Worldwide Gross – $333.10 million

It is the second film in the series. In this installment, Harrison Ford’s character is tasked by Indian villagers with reclaiming a rock stolen from them by a secret cult beneath the catacombs of an ancient palace.

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Worldwide Gross -$383.96 million

The Dial of Destiny is the fifth installment and had an underwhelming box office performance. In this movie, Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

3. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Worldwide Gross – $389.92 million

It all started with Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the official synopsis states, “In 1936, archaeologists and adventurers of the U.S. government hired Indiana Jones to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis could obtain its extraordinary powers.”

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Worldwide Gross – $474.17 million

In 1938, after his father goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, Indiana Jones finds himself up against the Nazis again to stop them from obtaining its powers. This is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise.

1. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Worldwide Gross – $786.63 million

Set in 1957, it pits Indiana Jones against Soviet KGB agents led by Irina Spalko, who are searching for a telepathic crystal skull in Peru.

All the five Indiana Jones movies starring Harrison Ford in the titular role are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

