Michael has started its journey with a bang and in its first weekend alone, the biopic has recovered its hefty production cost. Thus, its journey towards the break-even target becomes easier. It has received a strong start, and word of mouth is also positive; hence, the film might not lose momentum in the 2nd weekend with The Devil Wears Prada 2 releasing. It is expected to cross its break-even target without a sweat. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Michael’s historic debut!

The Michael Jackson biopic made history at the domestic box office with its outstanding debut. It collected a record $97.2 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is the biggest opening ever for biopics, surpassing Oppenheimer’s $82.5 million, The Passion of the Christ’s $83.4 million, and American Sniper’s $89.3 million. It is also the biggest opening weekend for live-action films of 2026.

Michael’s international collections came in higher than previously reported for its opening weekend. The Jaafar Jackson Starrer biopic collected $121.6 million over 82 overseas markets on its 5-day opening weekend. It is an all -time record for a biopic again. Adding that to its domestic debut, the biopic’s worldwide total is $218.8 million in its opening weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. A record opening for biopics, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody’s $141.7 million and Oppenheimer’s $180.4 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $97.2 million

International – $121.6 million

Worldwide – $218.8 million

Recovers budget but still far from breaking even

With such an amazing start at the box office, Michael has recovered its massive production cost in its opening weekend alone. According to media reports, the film has an approximate production cost of $200 million. It is one of the most expensive biopics ever made. Therefore, the makers have passed one hurdle by recovering their budget in their opening weekend.

Applying the 2.5x multiplier, the film must earn $500 million to break even and enter profitable territory. If it continues this momentum, the film might even hit that mark in its second weekend only. It still needs $281.2 million to break even, which is around 129% jump from the current global gross.

What is the film about?

It follows the life of the American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s. Michael was released on April 24.

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