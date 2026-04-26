Michael is receiving strong word of mouth worldwide and could open with $200 million+ in global collections. But it is struggling at the box office in China. The music biopic will not beat Project Hail Mary’s debut-weekend box-office collection in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Michael Jackson biopic is tracking to gross $100 million domestically. It will register the biggest opening weekend for a biopic at the domestic box office, even beating Oppenheimer’s domestic debut. The film is winning hearts worldwide and could be the first live-action film of the year to reach $1 billion at the box office.

Michael’s box office performance in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Michael grossed $1.9 million at the box office in China on Saturday. It rose 18.8% from Friday, its opening day, to over 84k screenings. In two days, the music biopic has reached $3.5 million in China. It has received positive word of mouth and might pick up momentum in the coming days.

Michael might not beat Project Hail Mary on its opening weekend in China

The report further suggests that Michael is tracking to earn between $4.5 million and $5 million at the box office in China on its opening weekend. It will thus not beat Project Hail Mary’s $7.3 million debut weekend gross. Not only that, but Michael will also remain below F1’s $9 million, Barbie’s $8.1 million, and even The Matrix 4‘s $7.4 million debut weekend grosses.

More about the film

The Michael Jackson biopic grossed $39.5 million on its opening day in North America, setting a record for the biggest biopic opening day. It is also expected to earn between $95 million and $100 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life from his early success with the Jackson 5 to his adult superstar career, including the Bad tour era. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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