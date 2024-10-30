The box office will have three big releases this Diwali: Amaran, Lucky Bhaskar, and KA. Each film promises something unique, and fans are eagerly awaiting their arrival. Among these, the Telugu films Lucky Bhaskar and KA have already started drawing attention, with their makers planning special paid premieres to kick off the excitement.

The teams behind Lucky Bhaskar and KA have arranged these early screenings across select cities. These paid premieres will let fans experience the films before the official release date, building anticipation and encouraging positive word-of-mouth buzz.

Using paid premieres is a popular strategy, especially for movies with high expectations. This approach allows audiences to preview the films and share their reactions, setting the stage for their wider Diwali release. It remains to be seen how this tactic will pay off for Lucky Bhaskar and KA as they compete in the holiday box office race.

More About Lucky Bhakasr

Lucky Bhaskar blends comedy and drama with a storyline centered around the banking sector, making it appealing to family audiences. In addition to Dulquer Salman, the movie features actors Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, Sai Kumar, and many more in critical roles. The film was initially supposed to be released on September 7, 2024, but it was postponed to October 31, coinciding with Diwali.

More About KA

Meanwhile, KA is a mystery thriller that has created curiosity among viewers across various regions. Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika play the female leads in this film, directed by the Sujeeth-Sandeep duo. The story revolves around a mail carrier who arrives in a village and uncovers mysterious truths about the town and its history.

As the holiday season approaches, these paid premieres may give Lucky Bhaskar and KA the early boost they need to stand out in a highly competitive market. Fans are eager to see if these films live up to the buzz and how they will fare against each other during Diwali.

