Editor Nishad Yusuf, who had recently worked on the much-awaited Suriya starrer fantasy-action film Kanguva, was found dead in his Kochi home in the early hours of Wednesday (October 30). He was 43 years of age. According to a news report in India Today, some Malayalam reports state that his body was found in his house in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, at 2 am. The police investigations have begun, and till now, no statement has been released by the authorities on the cause of death.

The Kanguva editor’s death was confirmed by The Film Employees Federation Of Kerala (FEFKA) Director’s Union on their Facebook page. Sharing a picture of Nishad Yusuf, the federation’s statement said, “The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors’ Union.”

According to some reports in the regional media, his death has been ruled off as an alleged suicide, but there has been no confirmation on the same. Talking about the Kangvua editor, he was a renowned editor in Malayalam and Tamil films. Apart from the Suriya starrer, Nishad Yusuf has also worked in movies like Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos.

The Federation also mentioned that Nishad Yusuf was also working on some other notable films. The late editor had been editing the movie Bazooka, which starred Mohanlal and Mammmotty. He was furthermore working on the Naslen, Lukman Avaran, and Ganapathi starrer Alapuzzha Gymkhana. For the unversed, he was also honored with the State Award for Best Editor for his work on Thallumaala in 2022. His last produced work, Kanguva is slated to be released on November 14, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishadh Yusuf♒🦋 (@nishadhyusuf)

Follow Koimoi for more updates on South news!

Must Read: Bagheera: Everything You Need to Know About This Sri Murali Starrer Superhero Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News