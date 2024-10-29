After Vettaiyan and The Greatest Of All Time, all eyes are on Suriya’s Kanguva, one of the most significant offerings in the Tamil film industry this year. The movie is said to be one of the most expensive Tamil movies, mounted at a scale of almost 300 to 350 crore. With 16 days to go before the film’s release, here we are looking at the pre-ticket sales of the movie in the USA.

Kanguva Pre-Ticket Sales In USA

The Suriya-headlined fantasy-action film has gotten a decent screening count in 204 shows in 118 locations in the USA. Because of a stellar buzz around the movie, it has sold around 536 tickets so far. The pre-sales total $10,819, which amounts to 9 lakhs. These numbers aren’t bad, but given the mammoth scale of the movie, the pre-sales should increase considerably. There are still 16 days before the film’s release, and it will be interesting to see whether the pre-sales in the USA will go up.

About Kanguva

Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and a cameo by Karthi. The magnum opus has been directed by Siva. While the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the Tamil film industry.

