Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s brilliant Tamil drama Meiyazhagan has achieved a milestone at the box office. Despite having a phenomenal OTT release, the film has still managed to take a massive jump at the box office, taking the total collection to 34.10 crore in India.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 31

On the 31st day, the fifth Sunday, October 27, the day of the film’s arrival on Netflix, it took a jump of almost 200% from the previous Friday and earned 0.03 crore at the box office. On the fifth Friday, the film earned 0.01 crore, which was followed by a 100% jump on the fifth Saturday, which earned 0.02 crore at the box office.

The Tamil film has been mounted on a budget of almost 35 crore and it has managed to earn 34.10 crore at the box office in 31 days. It needs only 0.9 crore at the box office to recover its entire budget. However, this might be an unachievable number now with the upcoming string of Diwali releases.

If Arvind Swamy and Karthi still manage to crawl this huge distance of 0.9 crore it would be another milestone for the drama film that has been lauded for its brilliant storyline and is being accepted well on OTT.

About Meiyazhagan

Helmed by C Prem Kumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “A man’s life is changed when he bumps into someone from his hometown in this moving Tamil-language drama; gentle scenes are occasionally punctuated by sporting threat and recollections of violence.” Rated 8.5 on IMDb, the film starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy is streaming on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box-office stories!

Must Read: Pani Box Office Collection Day 4: Massive 175% Jump Than Opening, Needs 8.35 Crore More To Crush Last Mollywood Hit Thalavan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News