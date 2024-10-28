Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to hit the theaters on November 1 and enter into a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. While both films have a very bright chance to shine at the box office, however, currently Kartik Aaryan seems to have taken a slight lead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ticket Sales

The advance booking for the horror comedy has commenced despite both films hanging in a fight for equal count of screens. However, the limited bookings of BB 3, which also includes many single screens, is definitely working in favor of Kartik Aaryan in Ajay Devgn‘s absence.

In the last 24 hours, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to sell over 21K tickets. In fact, despite the partial advance booking that has been opened the film sold over 1.2K tickets between 4 pm to 5 pm on BMS.

BB 3 Average Ticket Sales

On average, currently, Kartik Aaryan‘s horror-comedy is selling almost 833 tickets per hour, which might not be that bad a number. In fact, currently, any number is a good number because this battle would be an intense one, with every sold ticket being counted and every single seat being considered a boon for some and a bane for the other!

Highest Priced Ticket For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The highest-priced ticket for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at 1500 INR for Wave Noida, though it is strictly restricted to the platinum category for some premium seats. The rest of the tickets currently are priced in the range of 300 – 500 INR. Hopefully, the ticket sales would boost exponentially once the full-fledged bookings start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

