Bollywood films have great taste and experience in setting good recalls and playing on nostalgia. Recently, it yet again did it brilliantly with the launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s master weapon – Ami Je Tomar 3.0. The video song featuring a dance battle between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan was released, and mixed responses were received.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 Verdict

But it seems that the much-loved song that featured OG Manjulika Vidya Balan in part 1 has been a rage with its third part. Ami Je Tomar 3.0, featuring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, has officially surpassed 21 million views in a little more than 24 hours! This is a celebratory number since it crosses the first-day viewership of many viral songs on YouTube.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 was released on the official YouTube channel of T-Series, and the song has created a history with 21 million views. It surpassed the 24-hour YouTube views of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, which garnered 20 million views in 24 hours, and is the fifth biggest video song in terms of 24-hours viewership!

Vidya Balan – Madhuri Dixit VS Kartik Aaryan!

Interestingly, even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had two versions of Ami Je Tomar – one featuring Kartik Aaryan in Arijit Singh’s voice and the other featuring Tabu! The Kartik Aaryan’s version has recorded 40 million views in its lifetime on T-Series’s YouTube channel! In only 24 hours, the 3.0 version of the song has already registered 52% of Kartik Aaryan’s version’s lifetime views!

Ami Je Tomar – Other Versions

Kiara Advani’s version of Ami Je Tomar, which was featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has garnered 24 million views in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Tabu’s version garnered 14 million views on the YouTube channel of T-series. The original version that was featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 13 years ago starred Vidya Balan as Manjulika and has garnered 21 million views to date.

It would be interesting to see if Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 creates some huge records with its viewership, considering it is a face off between two legends of the Hindi Cinema.

