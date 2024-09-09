After The Greatest Of All Time and Vettaiyan, Suriya’s Kanguva is Kollywood’s big bet, and it has immense potential to explode at the box office. So far, things have gone right, and industry experts are pinning high hopes for the magnum opus. Considering the ground-level buzz and favorable atmosphere, the film is managing to lock in good pre-release deals. Amid this, there’s an exciting update about the film’s breakeven in Kerala.

Helmed by Siva, the action fantasy film is one of the most expensive films from the Tamil film industry. It features exciting names in the star cast, including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and others. Last month, the trailer was dropped, and it generally received a positive response from the viewers, which naturally created buzz for the film.

Kanguva has the potential to create new box office benchmarks, and considering this, the film has been fetching good theatrical rights deals. If reports are to be believed, Sree Gokulam Movies bagged the theatrical distribution rights in Kerala for 10 crores, which marks the career-best deal for Suriya. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the breakeven in the state is around 25 crores gross.

Kanguva, being a front-loaded affair, will manage to achieve the aforementioned breakeven in Kerala, but the content needs to be really good. Unlike Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth, Suriya isn’t a big star in the state, so everything boils down to the film’s content. For those who don’t know, Suriya’s highest-grossing film in the state is 24 (2016), which did a business of around 10.65 crores gross in the state. So, his magnum opus will need to earn 134.74% more collection than 24 to reach the breakeven.

Meanwhile, Kanguva was scheduled to release on October 10, but as Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is also releasing on the same day, the makers are reportedly looking for another date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Records A Fantastic Sunday, Surpasses Beast’s 131 Crores Like A Cakewalk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News