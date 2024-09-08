The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has ended its 4-day extended opening weekend on a superb note, almost touching the 150 crore mark. It started off with a fantastic score of 45 crores and held onto well on a regular working Friday. Then, on Saturday, the film picked up really well, and again today, it has registered a solid collection. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it didn’t cause any major impact as the film remained strong in Thalapathy Vijay’s fort, Tamil Nadu. As usual, the superstar received solid backing in his home state. Other than that, the performance in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana has been below expectations. However, the film picked up yesterday and today in the aforementioned states.

Yesterday, The Greatest Of All Time earned 36 crores. Again, today, on day 4, it registered a jump and raked in 36-37 crores. The film had a chance of hitting the 40 crore mark, but then the Sunday curse came into play, affecting the occupancy in the night shows. Nonetheless, the biggie registered a superb Sunday.

Including the estimated number, The Greatest Of All Time now stands at 144-145 crores net at the Indian box office after the 4-day extended opening weekend. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Beast (131 crores) to become the 4th highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay in the post-COVID era.

The GOAT will soon surpass Master’s 154 crores, and Varisu’s 178.80 crores will be toppled. In its lifetime run, the film is expected to stay below Leo (342 crores) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

