Wonder Woman VS Captain Marvel At The Box Office: Gal Gadot Fails To Lasso A Win As Brie Larson Soars Ahead With $1 Billion+ in Global Revenue

For decades, comic book fans have debated over who would win in a showdown between Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel. Fans love to pit the two strong, capable women against each other, considering they stem from two competing comic book series: DC and MCU.

While we cannot predict the outcome of the imaginary clash of the Titans, we can declare the winner at the box office. With two films each, Wonder Woman came a few hundred million short of beating Captain Marvel, who emerged victorious in the battle of the box office.

Created by Willian Moulton Marston in 1941, Amazonian Warrior Wonder Woman, armed with her Lasso of Truth, has long served as a symbol of female empowerment. Despite being one of the oldest superhero creations, Wonder Woman didn’t get a fair shake on the big screen until 2017, in Patty Jenkins’ critically acclaimed blockbuster starring Gal Gadot as the titular character.

The film broke the record as the highest-grossing superhero origin film of all time, making over $800 million worldwide. A year later, Venom, starring Tom Hardy, took the crown from Wonder Woman as the biggest superhero origin film of all time.

Despite the critical and commercial success of the first film, the sequel failed to impress both critics and the audience. The film, with a 53% critical score released during the pandemic, tanked at the box office. It grossed over $160 million against a budget of $200 million. With two films, Wonder Woman failed to cross the $1 billion benchmark, earning $986 million at the box office.

Wonder Woman At The Box Office

Wonder Woman (2017) – $817.6 Million

Wonder Woman (1984) – $166.3 Million

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel, who first appeared in a comic book in 1967, was portrayed by Brie Larson in the MCU film. Released in 2019, right out of the gate, Captain Marvel broke the record for the biggest opening for a woman-led movie, making $153 million in North America and $455 million worldwide during the debut weekend. The film went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

However, like Wonder Woman, the sequel 2023’s The Marvels failed to impress at the box office. It set an undesirable record as the lowest-grossing MCU film in history. The Captain Marvel Franchise has made over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Captain Marvel At The Box Office

Captain Marvel (2019) – $1.1 Billion

The Marvels (2023) – $ 206 Million

