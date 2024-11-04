Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was expected to make a good box office opening because of the impressive pre-release buzz it was enjoying. The franchise enjoys a huge fan base, and cinegoers were expected to flock to the theatres. But Kartik Aaryan starrer is witnessing unreal trends, surpassing predictions like never before. Scroll below for a detailed opening weekend comparison with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Opening Weekend

Kartik Aaryan entered the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time in the sequel as Rooh Baba. Despite no prominent holiday season, BB2 became the biggest opener of his career as 14.11 crores came in. The horror-comedy sequel made 55.96 crores in its opening weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned a lifetime box office collection of 185.57 crores at the Indian box office. It raked in around 30% of the earnings in the first weekend alone. The 2022 flick, co-starring Kiara Advani, was made on an estimated budget of 65 crores. It became a superhit affair.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office (3 Days)

The threequel made a smashing opening, collecting a whopping 36.60 crores on day 1. It further witnessed growth, with 38.40 crores more in the kitty on Saturday. The opening weekend stands at 110.20 crores, with earnings of 35.20 crores on day 3. It is to be noted that BB3 has recovered over 70% of its budget during the debut weekend.

BB2 vs BB3 Opening Weekend

When compared, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned 97% higher than its predecessor. These are mind-boggling figures, far beyond how one expected Kartik Aaryan’s sequel to perform at the box office.

The journey has only started, and given the pace, bigger milestones will be unlocked in its lifetime.

More about BB3

It stars an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others. The film is made on a budget of 150 crores. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The horror-comedy flick was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. It is facing a box office clash with Singham Again, which also arrived on Diwali.

