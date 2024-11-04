Today, it was the real test for Singham Again at the Indian box office. Guess what? It has passed the test with full marks. After enjoying the benefit of the Diwali festive season during the opening weekend, the Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer had to prove its worth on the first weekday. Of course, a considerable drop was expected in the collection, but surprisingly, the hold was superb, resulting in a score of over 15 crores. Keep reading for day 4 early trends!

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Rohit Shetty’s directorial made the most of the festive season. The magnum opus maintained an average of almost 42 crores each during the opening weekend, and that, too, in a clash. For such a run, one must credit the franchise value, the Cop Universe factor, and the extended cameos.

Singham Again shines on day 4!

As per early trends, Singham Again displayed a strong hold on its first Monday (day 4) by earning 17-18 crores. Even a score of 12 crores would have been considered decent, but a score of over 15 crores clearly indicates that the film has received a thumbs up from the masses and is now heading for a huge lifetime number at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Singham Again below:

Day 1: 43.70 crores

Day 2: 44.50 crores

Day 3: 37 crores

Day 4: 17-18 crores

Including estimates, the overall box office collection after 4 days stands at 142.20-143.20 crores. As we can see, Singham Again is just a few crores away from the 150 crore mark, and it’ll be achieved by tomorrow. We have witnessed many Indian biggies rake in impressive figures in the opening weekend and crash on the very first weekday. Thankfully, it didn’t happen with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cop drama.

More about Singham Again

It is the fifth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The additional cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, and Dayanand Shetty. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Cinergy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

