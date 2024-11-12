Diwali 2024 this year, saw a massive clash with as many as 7 Indian films trying their luck at the box office. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Hindi, Amaran and Bloody Beggar in Tamil, KA & Lucky Baskhar in Telugu, and Bagheera in Kannada. Most of them got respectable traction despite the clash!

10 Million Ticket Sales

Interestingly, the three Diwali biggies together have brought a total of 10 million ticket sales on BMS. This number would be a lot more if we included the ticket sales of the other Diwali releases. However, taking into account the three biggies, they have definitely been ruling the box office for 10 days.

Amaran VS Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Sivakarthikeyan’s film arrived a day earlier than the two hindi biggies. But the war drama performed exceedingly well at the box office and has been churning out huge numbers. In 12 days, it stands at a total of 252 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 11 days stands at 331 crore and 335 crore worldwide, respectively.

Guess Who Leads Amongst Diwali Releases?

While Amaran + Singham Again + Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have brought a total ticket sales of almost 10 million on BMS, guess who is leading the lot currently? It is none other than Sivakarthikeyan’s film that has hit a total of 3.7 million ticket sales on BMS. Meanwhile, Singham Again has registered a ticket sale of 3.1 million, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is very close to Amaran with 3.6 million ticket sales!

Here is the breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 568.37K

1st Week: 22.55 Lakh

2nd Fri: 179.36K

2nd Sat: 292.67K

2nd Sun: 232.28K

2nd Mon: 81.12K

Total: 3.6 Million

Here is the breakdown of Singham Again’s ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 420.78K

1st Week: 21.55 Lakh

2nd Fri: 127.54K

2nd Sat: 205.87K

2nd Sun: 171.5K

2nd Mon: 59.31K

Total: 3.1 Million

Here is the breakdown of Amaran's ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 568.37K

1st Week: 22.55 Lakh

2nd Fri: 179.36K

2nd Sat: 292.67K

2nd Sun: 232.28K

2nd Mon: 81.12K

Total: 3.6 Million

