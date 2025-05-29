Tovino Thomas led Narivetta is only one day away from completing its first week. It maintained a good hold at the ticket windows despite bigger fishes in the pond, like Thudarum. The action drama is now only 1.10 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 collections!

Narivetta Domestic Box Office Collection

The mid-week blues impacted Anuraj Manohar’s directorial, which fell below the one-crore mark on Wednesday. On day 6, Narivetta added 95 lakhs to its kitty, as per Sacnilk. It witnessed a 17% drop compared to 1.15 crores earned on the previous day.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 9.05 crore net, which is around 10.67 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Narivetta below:

Day 1: 1.65 crores

Day 2: 1.85 crores

Day 3: 2.25 crores

Day 4: 1.20 crores

Day 5: 1.15 crores

Day 6: 95 lakhs

Total: 9.05 crores

Narivetta vs Prince And Family Box Office

Tovino Thomas starrer will complete its first week at the Malayalam box office, earning much higher than Dileep’s Prince And Family. Binto Stephen’s comedy-drama had minted 8.09 crores in its first seven days.

Narivetta still has one more day to go, which means it will dominate Prince And Family with at least 12% higher collections. It has also surpassed Bromance (5.66 crores) along with the 8-day extended debut weeks of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse (7.87 crores) and Ponman (5.70 crores), among others.

Set to enter top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran co-starrer is now only 1.10 crore away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. It will surpass Ponman (10.15 crores) and officially mark its spot in the list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Mollywood (India net collection):

Thudarum: 121.02 crores* L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Prince And Family: 14.94 crores* Padakkalam: 14.28 crores Bazooka: 13.86 crores Ponman: 10.15 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

