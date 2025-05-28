Dileep’s comedy-drama Prince And Family is chasing the ‘hit’ verdict at the Indian box office. Despite competition from Alappuzha Gymkhana, Thudarum, and other releases, it has maintained a good hold. It has raked in massive profits in 19 days. Scroll below for a detailed summary.

How much has Prince And Family earned at the Indian box office?

Binto Stephen’s directorial debut is close to completing three weeks in theatres. The box office collections have now fallen below the 50 lakh mark. As per Sacnilk, Prince And Family made estimated earnings of 43 lakhs on day 19. It remained on similar lines as 42 lakhs garnered on the third Monday.

The overall collections at the domestic box office stand at 14.61 crore net, which is about 17.23 crores in gross earnings. Prince And Family is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film in India. It needs 4.17 crores more in the kitty to beat Maranamass and steal the #6 spot. However, that will no longer be possible as it is close to saturation.

Prince And Family Budget

Dileep‘s film is reportedly mounted on a small budget of only 8 crores. In 19 days, it has made returns of 6.61 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Prince And Family has raked in profits of 82.62%. It will gain the hit verdict once it earns double its investment.

Prince And Family Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, the Malayalam comedy drama has garnered 5.80 crore gross. After 19 days, the worldwide total surged to 23.03 crore gross.

Take a look at Prince And Family box office summary below:

Budget: 8 crores

Domestic collection: 14.61 crores

Return on investment: 82.62%

Overseas collection: 5.80 crores

Worldwide collection: 23.02 crores

