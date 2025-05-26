The Dileep starrer Malayalam romantic-comedy Prince And Family has been on a winning streak right since its release on May 9, 2025. The movie also successfully recovered its entire budget recently. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Dileep starrer earned 80 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 21% since the movie amassed 66 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 13.76 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 15 crores. It is managing to hold a steady foothold at the box office despite a tough competition from the latest Mollywood releases like Thudarum, Narivetta and Alappuzha Gymkhana. Prince And Family is still garnering a positive word of mouth from the masses which is reflecting in the collection.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Prince And Family:

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.05 crore

Day 3: 82 lakh

Day 4: 82 lakh

Day 5: 78 lakh

Day 6: 70 lakh

Day 7: 70 lakh

Day 8: 70 lakh

Day 9: 85 lakh

Day 10: 1.35 crore

Day 11: 75 lakh

Day 12: 98 lakh

Day 13: 81 lakh

Day 14: 78 lakh

Day 15: 40 lakh

Day 16: 66 lakh

Day 17: 80 lakh

Total: 13.76 crore

Prince And Family’s Stellar Budget Recovery

Prince And Family recovered its entire budget recently. It is mounted at a scale of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.76 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.76 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage stands at 72%.

Budget: 8 crores

ROI: 5.76 crores

ROI% : 72%

