Tourist Family is now the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. But that does not stop the comedy-drama from achieving new heights at the Indian box office. It is currently chasing the box office collections of Retro to become the #4 Kollywood grosser of this year. Scroll below for the latest update on day 27.

How much has Tourist Family earned at the domestic box office?

As per Sacnilk, M Sasikumar starrer has earned 54 lakhs at the Indian box office on day 27. It saw a slight improvement of 20% compared to 45 lakhs earned on Monday. The overall Indian collections now stand at 58.39 crore net, which is about 68.90 crores in gross earnings.

Tourist Family Budget

Tourist Family is made on a reported budget of 16 crores. In 27 days, the makers have garnered returns of 42.39 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is enjoying ROI of around 265%. It recently became the most profitable Tamil film of 2025 by beating Madha Gaja Raja (224.6%). With surging profits each passing day, it has set new benchmarks for Kollywood cinema in 2025.

Check out the box office summary of Tourist Family below:

Budget: 16 crores

Indian Collection: 58.29 crores

ROI: 265%

Worldwide Collection: 84 crores

Tourist Family vs Retro Box Office

M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh’s film is currently the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The chase against Retro (60.05 crores) continues to steal the #4 spot. Tourist Family is only 2.11 crores away.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 here:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 60.50 crores* Tourist Family: 58.39 crores*

The Tamil comedy drama may surpass Retro in the coming days, but Vidaamuyarchi will be out of reach.

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

