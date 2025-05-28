Mohanlal starrer Thudarum is now facing massive competition at the Malayalam box office. But it is impressive how the crime thriller is still witnessing footfalls at the ticket windows. There’s been a good growth in collections on day 33. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of budget vs profits!

Thudarum Domestic Box Office Collection

The theatrical run has concluded in Tamil and Telugu. Tharun Moorthy’s directorial is now completely dependent on the Malayalam belt. On day 33, Thudarum added 59 lakhs to its kitty, a tiny growth of 20% compared to the 49 lakhs garnered on Monday.

Thudarum is now facing competition from Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta, along with other releases like Detective Ujjwalan and Azadi. It is commendable how the Shobana co-starrer is still attracting audiences despite completing a month in theatres. The 33-day total in India stands at 120.74 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 142.47 crores.

What is Thudarum’s budget?

Mohanlal’s biggie was made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. In 33 days, the makers have earned returns of 30.74 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, the ROI% of Thudarum lands at 34%.

Thudarum Worldwide Collection

Mohanlal now has two 2025 films in the 200 crore club worldwide – Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. Unfortunately, his recent film will not be able to clock a century at the overseas box office.

Check out the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 120.74 crores

India gross- 142.47 crores

Overseas gross- 93.70 crores

Worldwide gross- 236.17 crores

Thudarum is less than 14 crores away from achieving the 250 crore mark, but that is now out of reach since it will soon wrap up its theatrical run. It is the 3rd highest Malayalam grosser at the global box office after L2: Empuraan and Manjummel Boys.

