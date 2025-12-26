James Cameron’s magic seems to have hit a wall in the Indian market as Avatar: Fire and Ash struggles with its box office collection. While the audience was excited for the third part, the threequel has surrendered to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar storm at the box office, performing in negligible numbers!

Avatar: Way Of Water’s Roaring Post Christmas Weekend

Interestingly, the sequel, Avatar: Way Of Water, delivered a roaring week 1, with a collection of 190 crore in India. On Christmas Day, the sequel earned 25.15 crore in India, registering one of the top 10 Christmas Day collections in the country! The Avatar threequel has performed way below this benchmark!

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Day 8 Estimates

On the eighth day, the second Friday, December 26, Avatar: Fire And Ash earned in the range of 7.5 – 8 crore, as per the early trends. This is less than Christmas Day’s 13.5 crore, and the film is displaying no hope for a good Christmas or New Year weekend as well!

The sequel failed to maximize its earnings on the biggest holidays in India. The early trends show a negligible growth for the film on Thursday as compared to Wednesday’s 4.75 crore. As the film completes its first week at the Indian box office, the numbers are a far cry from a blockbuster verdict! In one week, the film stands at a total of 109 – 110 crore.

The film is still many days away from pushing Deadpool & Wolverine out of the top 10 Hollywood films in India.

Check out the highest-grossing Hollywood films at the box office in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 378.22 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man – No Way Home: 218.41 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore The Lion King: 158.71 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 132.60 crore Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: 130 crore Oppenheimer: 128.46 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 128.40 crore

