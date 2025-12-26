Kichcha Sudeep is back to claim his throne at the box office, and his latest high-octane actioner, Mark, has made a thunderous entry into the theaters, proving once again the massive drawing power of the Kannada superstar. The opening day number guarantees that the film will stay over the Christmas weekend as well.

Opens In The Same Range As Max

Kichcha Sudeep’s film has opened in the same range as his last theatrical release. Max earned 8.5 crore in Kannada on the opening day; meanwhile, the latest offering by the superstar has opened 10 lakh higher. This consistency is a strong indicator of the actor’s loyal fan base.

Mark Box Office Day 1

Mark on the opening day, December 25, Thursday, earned 8.6 crore. These earnings are expected to stay in the same range or even grow in the upcoming Christmas weekend at the box office. The film registered a brilliant occupancy of 81.8% in the theaters with a massive push in the afternoon and evening shows.

Third Biggest Opening Of 2025

Kichcha Sudeep has delivered the third biggest opening for Sandalwood in 2025 after Kantara Chapter 1’s 61.85 crore and Devil’s 10 crore. The film is mounted on a budget of reported 40 crore, and it has recovered 21.5% of its budget on the opening day itself!

Helmed by Vijay Kartikeyan, the film is rated 7.5 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A suspended police officer confronts criminals and corrupt politicians terrorizing the state. As violence erupts, he returns to duty to defeat the villains and restore justice.” The film also stars Yogi Babu and Naveen Chandra along with Kichcha Sudeep.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

