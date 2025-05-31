M Sasikumar led Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family is minting massive profits with every passing day at the Indian box office. The pace has now slowed down as it has almost completed 1 month in theatres. But Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is yet to beat Suriya’s Retro. Scroll below for day 30 updates!

Tourist Family Domestic Box Office Collection

M Sasikumar starrer has entered its fifth weekend on a rock-solid note. As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family earned 47 lakhs on day 29, witnessing a slight growth compared to 45 lakhs garnered on the previous day. Hopefully, with the Saturday and Sunday boost, it will cross the 50 lakh mark.

Tourist Family is facing competition from Azadi, Ace, Devil’s Double Next Level, among other recent releases. In 30 days, it has accumulated 59.72 crore net in India, which is about 70.46 crore in gross earnings.

Is Tourist Family a hit?

The Tamil comedy-drama is mounted on a budget of only 16 crores. In 30 days, it has minted a return on investment of 43.72 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI surges to 273.25%. Tourist Family is a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Yet to beat Retro’s lifetime collections

Tourist Family has been steady and very close to surpassing the lifetime collections of Retro. Suriya and Pooja Hedge starrer ended its theatrical journey, minting 60.55 crore net. M Sasikumar starrer only needs 83 lakhs more in the kitty, which will be accumulated during this weekend. With that, it will emerge as the 4th highest Kollywood grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the Tourist Family box office summary in 29 days:

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 59.72 crores

India gross collection: 70.46 crores

ROI: 273.25%

Overseas collection: 15.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 85.96 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

