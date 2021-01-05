Actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Fans have flooded the internet with heartfelt birthday notes and greetings for her, but the best one came from her husband Ranveer Singh. He shared an adorable photo of her on her special day.

Advertisement

Ranveer took to social media and shared a cute picture from her childhood. The picture showed a toddler Deepika wearing a cream-coloured sweater. Sharing the pic, he wrote, “My jaan, my life, my gudiya Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone.” Soon likes and comments began to pour in on the adorable pic. Take a look at the picture below:

Advertisement

On the other hand, the actress shared a video montage of unseen pictures on her newly-pristine Instagram profile. The diva also thanked all her fans, followers and friends for showering love and blessings on her. Sharing a video montage, she captioned it, “The journey has been nothing short of incredible…& for that, I’ve got my family, friends and all of you to thank!” Take a look at the video below:

Several other stars also wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday. Her soon-to-be co-star Prabhas shared a picture of the beautiful actress on Instagram to wish her. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone.” The two will be seen in a multi-lingual film directed by Nag Ashwin. The untitled film is slated to be released in 2022.

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and several other stars wished the diva on her birthday.

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted out on brunch, twinning in tracksuits. While the Gully Boy actor was seen sporting in a grey tracksuit, Deepika was seen in a brown ensemble with sunglasses. Both made sure to wear masks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next venture as she is waiting for the release of ‘83’ with Ranveer Singh.

What do you think about Ranveer Singh’s adorable birthday wish for Deepika? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt To Akshay Kumar – 6 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Foreign Passports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube