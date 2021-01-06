Actress Esha Gupta looks stunning in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, Esha lies on a sofa in a bralette paired with matching lowers. She completes her look with smokey eyes and open hair.

For the caption, the REJCTX2 actress cryptically dropped a cat emoji.

Esha Gupta often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.

Check out the latest post shared by Esha Gupta below:

“We made it through December…Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight #bye2020,” she wrote as the caption of her last post. Esha shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt.

The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2 last year.

