Actress Esha Gupta looks stunning in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, Esha lies on a sofa in a bralette paired with matching lowers. She completes her look with smokey eyes and open hair.
For the caption, the REJCTX2 actress cryptically dropped a cat emoji.
Esha Gupta often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.
“We made it through December…Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight #bye2020,” she wrote as the caption of her last post.
Esha shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt.
The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series REJCTX2 last year.
