Korean boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys, have a huge fan following across the globe. Called the ARMY, these guys are responsible for trending the group time and time again on social media. And they did it once again via #ArmyConfessionTime.

Using this hashtag, BTS fans opened up about some assumption about the group and things even we guilty of doing. So scroll down and have a look at some of the craziest but relatable confessions made by the ARMY.

One user wrote, "when i first saw taehyung on social media, i really thought he is a korean model and not part of a famous boy group. then later on, i discovered 방탄선년단 ♡ #ArmyConfessionTime" Another BTS fan commented, "When I was A Baby ARMY…… I used to believe that they call us ARMY as the protectors or soldiers later I got to know that A.R.M.Y means "Adorable Representative MC For Youth" #ArmyConfessionTime"

when i first saw taehyung on social media, i really thought he is a korean model and not part of a famous boy group. then later on, i discovered 방탄선년단 ♡ #ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/UdQpCBeg5O — ◡̈ (@wordlyother) March 22, 2021

I thought I would recognize them by their hair color… #ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/YH5MIJNoCe — Vivi⁷ (@vi_yukinohoshi) March 22, 2021

My confession is really gonna be different.. ok so when I first saw BTS & Bang Pd Nim I really thought Jimin is son of Bang Pd Nim. hahahaha#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/cXU7diAUNB — Hani Fatima (@HaniFatima11) March 22, 2021

i was 100% sure about the fact that Namjoonie was the lead dancer 😂 i only had eyes for him and i was sooo mesmerised by his moves #ArmyConfessionTime @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/riCyLKdFXc — andra⁷ (@decembermochi) March 22, 2021

When I was A Baby ARMY…… I used to believe that they call us ARMY as the protectors or soldiers

later I got to know that A.R.M.Y means

"Adorable Representative MC For Youth"#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/cfEkcilQdY — Harmain⁷🚬 (@taestsberry) March 22, 2021

Another BTS Army member wrote, "i thought yoongi agust d and suga were triplets #ArmyConfessionTime" A second BTS member wrote, "back then I thought jin and jungkook are siblings, now they're my bias #ArmyConfessionTime" A third Twitter fan of the boy band wrote, "I thought finger heart was a sign for the army (Eyes & Woman facepalming emoji) #ArmyConfessionTime"

i thought yoongi agust d and suga were triplets #ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/fICnqceavA — fatima⁷ᵏᵗʰ¹₁₁₇ (@gothvnte) March 22, 2021

back the I thought jin and jungkook are siblings, now they're my bias#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/cADZoqY51b — Angelica Bisnan (@BisnanAngelica) March 22, 2021

When im a baby army, i thought Jin and Jungkook is the subligs cause theyre have a same face 😆#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/WdKuUFmFgc — Tha⁷ (@FangirlSilence) March 22, 2021

I thought finger heart was a sign for the army👀🤦‍♀️#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/xFHO3tUzqv — Swagg (@swagg_bh) March 22, 2021

In the start,I used to think that BANGTAN is a Place where they Live that's why BTS means BANGTAN BOYS#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/Mwa2n4EbQe — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱJINius𖧵⁷ ᵐᶦˢˢᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵃᵉ (@MOARMY567) March 22, 2021

I was new to Bts, I didn't know V and Taehyung were the same person 💀 #ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/5eMgsL5Xhh — kpop (@kpop65421440) March 22, 2021

One user wrote, "When I first started watching content I started with the American interviews. And I was yeah Suga, V and RM! I got this. Then the comments would mention Tae, Yoongi or Namjoon and I was like 😑 who are they?! #ArmyConfessionTime" Another wrote, "Their stage name '#AgustD , #Suga , #Yoongi are 3 different person & Suga is Member of BTS while Yoongi maybe BTS's producer & AgustD maybe Suga's Underground friend' That was what I thought but months later I found out AgustD is YG & SG #ArmyConfessionTime @BTS_twt"

When I first started watching content I started with the American interviews. And I was yeah Suga, V and RM! I got this. Then the comments would mention Tae, Yoongi or Namjoon and I was like 😑 who are they?! #ArmyConfessionTime — Harmony (@SeriousHarmony) March 22, 2021

Their stage name 😁😁 '#AgustD , #Suga , #Yoongi are 3 different person & Suga is Member of BTS while Yoongi maybe BTS's producer & AgustD maybe Suga's Underground friend' 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 That was what I thought but months later I found out AgustD is YG & SG#ArmyConfessionTime @BTS_twt https://t.co/1WkvGi5zh8 — 🍊🌙ᴮᴱMoonchild🐋⁷ ʸᵉᵃʳˢ ʷⁱᵗʰ⟭⟬🇧🇩⟭⟬I Trust BTS⟬⟭ (@RainukT) March 22, 2021

when i first watched their mv it was i need u i remember i thought jimi was yoongi and hobi was jin #ArmyConfessionTime — shie⁷🍁| MINMARCH🍊 (@jjoonimoni) March 22, 2021

First thing I tried memorizing, aside from their names, is the color of their microphones. Even read the meaning of each color and how it shows their personality 🙂#ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/8IRDIE5PkZ — rugeimnida⁷💜 (@Vvibes_BTS) March 22, 2021

Another wrote, "#ArmyConfessionTime i thought those bts messenger apps were real and bragged to my classmates, teachers, parents, and friends that i chatted bts and they were like so excited and made half of my classmates download the app" A BTS fan took to Twitter and wrote, "When I first heard War of Hormone I thought V's voice was studio magic. I couldn't believe such a young teenager had that kinda vocal range #ArmyConfessionTime"

#ArmyConfessionTime

i thought those bts messenger apps were real and bragged to my classmates, teachers, parents, and friends that i chatted bts and they were like so excited and made half of my classmates download the app pic.twitter.com/cCYghOGzVY — ygsj☾⁷ (@ygsjflwr) March 22, 2021

When I first heard War of Hormone I thought V’s voice was studio magic. I couldn't believe such a young teenager had that kinda vocal range😱#ArmyConfessionTime — 🕊Khoya🕊Plain Talk, Bad Manners (@khoya0997) March 22, 2021

#ArmyConfessionTime I first watched random clips of run episodes in youtube, dint know there was an app called vlive and presumed it must be all paid content for fans. A whole three weeks 😭😭😭 imagine my joy WHEN I FOUND OIT IT WAS ALL FOR FREE OUT THERE ! — koo-tonin ᥫ᭡ ⁷ (@cadburyggukie) March 22, 2021

i underestimated their fanbase when they were nominated for the top social artist in 2017 bbma. I was like confirm justin bieber will win cause he is THAT FAMOUS, and i was sooo wrong when i see the gap#ArmyConfessionTime — crystal ⁷⟬⟭𖧵 ❄️ (@chingg0613) March 22, 2021

But now I'm proud to be with all the BTS armys around the world, I luv all 7 but my bias is #JUNGKOOK and a shipper of #JINKOOK

I luv #SUGA next#ArmyConfessionTime — vina (@indeevine) March 22, 2021

What do you have to say about the statement made during #ArmyConfessionTime? Do you have any confessions to make about BTS? Let us know in the comments below.

