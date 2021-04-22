Christopher Nolan’s Inception is a cinematic gem and has built a cult following over the years. Those loyal fans are also haters (not literally) to some extent as they had to watch it multiple times to understand the complexity of the film. But that’s something the film was intended for, isn’t it?

Here, in today’s Fact-O-Meter’s piece, we’ll be talking about one interesting fact of Inception which not many fans are aware of. As everyone knows, Nolan’s fiction was a huge theatrical hit and on the critical front too, it was a massive hit. Not just that, the film was even a monstrous success when arrived on home media.

Featuring maverick performers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Inception was praised in each department, especially for Christopher Nolan’s direction and writing. It took a huge opening and went onto garner a theatrical sum of $836.83 million globally against an investment of $160 million. What’s more interesting is that from home media too, the film made a similar sum as that of its budget i.e. $160 million.

Reportedly, from the sales of 4K Blu-Ray and digital copies, Inception has made a revenue of $160 million till now. Isn’t that huge?

Meanwhile, just like many, once Leonardo too shared that he has no idea about the climax of Inception. During a podcast with WTF With Marc Maron, the actor was asked about the film and the ending. Leonardo said, “I have no idea. You’re just focused on your character, man!”

He added, “I do get involved (with the story), but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how (Inception) was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.”

