Just a week ago, many fans were left shocked and heartbroken when Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement. For over a month, news of trouble in their relationship was making headlines, but the ex-couple had put up a united front.

Advertisement

Now a friend of JLo’s has opened up about the reason behind the two parting ways. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a friend of Jennifer Lopez told People Magazine, “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved.” The source further added that JLo could no longer fully “trust” Alex Rodriguez.

The friend also added that Alex had flown to visit her in the Dominican Republic days after they publicly acknowledged (on March 15) that they were working through long-simmering issues. Jennifer Lopez’s friend added, “She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

Another source told the above-mentioned portal that the couple was forced to call off their wedding ceremonies twice because of the ongoing pandemic. This insider also said, “They both liked spending more time together as a family. But it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

Rumours also have it that once Jennifer Lopez headed to the Dominican Republic for work, Alex Rodriguez’s eyes started wondering. Stating that infidelity wasn’t the cause of their breakup, a source said, “Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter. She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019. After two years of being together, the couple released a joint statement on April 15 announcing the end of their engagement. Their statement read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

They even offered best wishes for each other and their children. Alex shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis – Natasha (16) and Ella (12). Jennifer was blessed with twins Max and Emme 13 years ago with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Must Read: Oscars Throwback: When Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Silently Protested Casey Affleck’s Best Actor Victory Due To Harassment Allegations Against Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube