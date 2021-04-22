Salman Khan has a heart of gold, and this is seen time and time again when he steps out of his way to help the less fortunate. Last year, when the first COVID-19 wave hit the nation, Salman provided food kits and essentials to several people through his foundation, Being Human. Now, as the nation is battling the second wave, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor is a Good Samaritan again.

The actor has joined hands with the Yuva Sena to distribute food kits to the COVID-19 frontline workers like police officers, BMC staff and health service providers. Read on to know more about his initiative.

Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, who is working with Salman Khan to distribute the food kits, said the actor began the work soon after the state government imposed a junta curfew from April 15. As reported by Mid-Day, Kanal said, “Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road.”

Shedding more details of Salman Khan’s food kit distribution drive for the COVID-19 frontline workers, Rahul Kanal revealed that three food trucks have already distributed food packets to these warriors in the last two days. The distribution was done between Worli and Juhu.

Talking further, Kanal said that a three-week plan has been laid out with the idea of providing their service to other pockets of Mumbai too. Rahul said, “Our kits include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. We have also started a helpline number on which the frontline workers can call, and we’ll travel to their area to serve them. It is Salman’s way of thanking them for their sustained efforts. This will go on till May 15.”

Keep up the excellent work Salman Khan. We are proud of you.

