Bollywood actress Mandakini gained immense fame for her role as Ganga in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Though she’s been away from Bollywood since 1996 (her last Hindi film to release was Zordaar), we now hear the actress is all set to make her comeback and may make the announcement soon. Excited?

As per her manager Babubhai Thiba, the veteran actress – who has also been part of Bengali and Telugu films – is open to working in movies as well as web series. Her brother, Bhanu, also revealed that the actress was offered the leading part in a daily soap, but she refused it. Read on to know more.

While conversing with ETimes, Mandakini’s manager Babubhai Thiba spilled the beans on the actress’ desire to return to acting. He said, “Mandakini is definitely making a comeback and at present reading scripts and inviting narrations, too. She is open to working in web series and films but wants to play central characters in the projects.”

He also revealed that Mandakini desires to interact with the media soon, as currently, she is focusing on choosing her comeback project. He added that she wants to make sure that whatever it is she chooses, she wants it to be the best project for her return to Bollywood.

The entertainment portal also reported that it was the actress’ brother who convinced her to return to acting. Bhanu said, “When she would visit Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata, I could see that she still has a huge fan following. So, I told her that she must start acting again. She was offered the central role in a serial called ‘Chhoti Sardani’, which Mandakini refused, but she suggested Anita Raaj’s name for the role instead.”

While Mandakini’s last Bollywood film was Zordaar (1996), the actress was last seen on the silver screen in the 2002 Bengali film ‘Se Amar Prem’. From 1985 to 2002, she featured in close to 50 films in Hindi, Bengali and Telugu.

