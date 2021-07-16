This morning the shocking news of T-Series’ head-honcho Bhushan Kumar getting allegedly accused for raping a model-cum-actress surfaced online. An FIR was registered at D.N Nagar Police Station on Thursday night, regarding the same. The 30-year-old model has allegedly accused Bhushan of rap*ng her from 2017-2020 under the false pretext of giving work.

Advertisement

Finally, there’s an official statement coming from Bhushan Kumar’s team regarding the accusation. Police has registered the case under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rape, cheating and issuing threats.

Here’s what the official statement reads, “The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.”

“It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.”

Advertisement

“Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.”

“We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action,” concludes the statement.

Son of the late Gulshan Kumar Dua, who was shot dead by gangsters near a temple Juhu in 1997, Bhushan Kumar is the managing director of T-Series, the company his father had launched.

T-Series today controls 90 per cent of all Bollywood music. Bhushan is also one of Bollywood’s biggest producers. His forthcoming films include Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas of Baahubali fame, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, with Ajay Devgn playing the lead character.

Incidentally, the Bombay High Court had earlier this month upheld the life sentence awarded to Gulshan Kumar’s killers.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Mourns The Loss Of His ‘Badhaai Ho’ Daadi Surekha Sikri

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube