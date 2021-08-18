Advertisement

After intriguing all with their character posters and a motion, the makers of Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, have now released the trailer of their forthcoming horror-comedy. The eerie background score and gory effects will make you jump in your seat.

The almost 3-minute trailer is an adventure loaded with hilarious performances, dialogues, nail-gnawing paranormal elements and more. Scroll below to check it out!

Advertisement

The trailer of Bhoot Police gives us a glimpse into the lives of brothers Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) – who are ghost hunter specialists in driving away Bhoots, Djinns, Daayans, Churails, and many more. While Saif is a fake baba who prioritizes s*x and money over catching ghosts, Arjun’s character goes by the book — one book in particular called ‘baba ki kitab’ — to ward off the forces of evil. The brothers are caught in a situation that measures their capability and tests every ability that they possess.

The Bhoot Police trailer also introduces us to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Kanika and Yami Gautam’s Maya and the horrors they are experiencing, for which they seek the help of the desi ghostbusters. The Pavan Kripalani horror-comedy will give you some much-needed laughter to drive away any mid-week blues.

Check out the trailer here:

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, Jamie Lever, and more, Bhoot Police will release on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. Shot in the scenic locales of Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and more, the film completed its entire shoot in 90 days last year.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this adventure horror-comedy trailer.

Must Read: Arrest Swara Bhasker Trends Over Actress’ Tweet Comparing Taliban Terror With Hindutva; Netizens Say, “Please Go To Afghanistan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube