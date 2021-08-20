Advertisement

Contestant Esha and super guru Sonali’s dance act on the tale of Draupadi has stunned the judges — Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur — in the show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4.

A highly-impressed Geeta Kapur says: “This was such an unreal act. This is one of your best presentations and this act definitely deserves ‘Sajdaa’ (praise).”

Applauding the act, Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: “The way you both have been performing is ‘superrr se bohot bohot ooperr!’ Esha, you deserve to be on the ‘seedhi’ (stairs) with me today.”

After collecting some great comments, contestant Amit’s father challenges Esha and says that he is a bigger foodie than her.

Taking charge of the situation, Anurag Basu decides to make a decision by playing a game of ‘Kisko milega khana’ (who will get the food) with some interesting lifelines like flip the dish, ask the chef, and answer the questions.

The games seem to be really interesting and fun-filled.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will perform a ‘kanjak pooja’ for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’.

Shilpa says she is an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga and thus she performed this ritual.

She says: “I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a ‘kanjak pooja’ for Arshiya.”

Her performance left an everlasting impact on all the judges. Besides Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur were also impressed by her dance moves.

Geeta Kapur highly praised the act and says: “I have never been to Vaishno Devi temple, but really wish to go there someday. This was a very beautiful performance and it deserves a ‘Sajdaa’ (praise).”

Furthermore, Anurag Basu highly appreciated the choreography and praised her guru Anuradha for being such a good storyteller. He said, “I was so lost in the story, it was just amazing.”

