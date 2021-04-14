Sushant Singh Rajput was a brilliant actor and a human being. He started his career with TV rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta and made a smooth transition towards Bollywood. Do y’all know that the actor didn’t charge a penny to Rajkumar Hirani for his barely 15-minute-role in Aamir Khan starrer PK?

Sushant’s performance in Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Parineeti Chopra and Vaaki Kapoor was loved by all his fans and critics and hence he started getting better offers in the Bollywood industry.

According to Hindustan Times, Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t charge Rajkumar Hirani for his barely 15-minute-role in Aamir Khan starrer PK. The director handed him Rs 21 as a good luck sign and sent him several books on cinematography as a return gift to the late actor from his own collection.

Isn’t such a humble gesture? Totally.

For those of you who haven’t seen PK yet, Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Anushka Sharma’s love interest and had a small yet impactful role.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence and what followed was a huge investigation. While the authorities did their job, the fans and netizens began an uproar against many people from the film industry. Apart from the legal interrogations, social media courts were set, and random judgements were given against who’s who of Bollywood.

Also, a while ago the makers of Nyaay released its trailer which is a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The teaser of the film opens with the news of a popular actor Mahinder Singh committing suicide at his residence and offers a glimpse into his life. It also showcases how three of the biggest investigation agencies in India are working to find out whether his death was suicide or planned murder.

