Sushant Singh Rajput, well known for his role as MS Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, died on April 10, 2020, in his Bandra residence. Ten months have passed since his demise and fans on social media remembered the actor and gave a loud voice to their demand by tweeting.

Back in 2020, Mumbai Police began investigating the death of the Chhichhore actor after his father KK Singh later filed an FIR against Sushant’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. However, after the order of the Supreme Court, the investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI.

While Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating the economic mess, Narcotics Control Bureau NCB began investigating the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were accused of buying and providing drugs for the actor. The two were sentenced to jail related to the case. Now both are currently out on bail.

Now it has been nearly ten months since Sushant Singh Rajput died, no major update has been released yet. Fans of the actor are also eagerly waiting for the CBI report. Fans of the actor took to social media on Wednesday demanding justice for the actor.

One user wrote, “Another 14. The pain is the same for the last 10 days. These 10 months are also about the injustice done to the two holy souls Sushant and Disha. SSR is a fundamental right to get justice.” Another user wrote, “10 months without you, it’s breaking my heart. SSR Justice Is Basic Right”

Take a look at some of Sushant Singh Rajput fan’s tweet here:

10 months without you ,it’s breaking my heart 💔🥺🥺 SSR Justice Is Basic Right — Sushrose (@GoswamiRose) April 14, 2021

A lively soul like Sushant, who was never afraid of failures, who lived every second of his life dreaming something new, learning something new, and looked forward to the coming years, can NEVER think to take his own life away!!!

He loved his life!🥺💔

SSR Justice Is Basic Right — 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚🌻✨ (@aurora_ssr) April 14, 2021

I came in this alone and I will leave with a family of 100s and justice for Sushant. We are winning this and we are winning it together. SSR Justice Is Basic Right — Pari (@Pari_infinity) April 14, 2021

I trust bholenath more than anyone,

he's looking after us, he knows everything!!❤️🌸 Om Namah Shivaye!🌸 Bhole baba sabki rakhshya karna

aur Sushant ko nyay dilana jald hi🥺💫 Truth shall win💫

SSR Justice Is Basic Right ~ pic.twitter.com/cmLucav0ij — 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚🌻✨ (@aurora_ssr) April 14, 2021

Never ever let him or his family feel ashamed of our actions, we are his proud SSRians & he is watching everything from heaven. SSR Justice Is Basic Right pic.twitter.com/GEJZwuzVzx — Suniket Roy (@suniketroy) April 14, 2021

10 months of our fighting for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput.

10 months of our pain of losing our Sushant Singh Rajput.

10 months of our sorrow n tears for

Seeing d wait 4 justice of a pure soul of our Sushant Singh Rajput.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia pls🙏 SSR Justice Is Basic Right pic.twitter.com/Hbn8nkWrfh — Neha kumari (@NehaT1923) April 14, 2021

🔱 Trend Activity Today 🔱 For Beloved Sushant ✅ Justice Makers. As per the Constitutional rights, you are liable to do complete justice in matter which is pending before you. Only justice. Nothing exceptional are we demanding for. TAGLINE – SSR Justice Is Basic Right RT ! — Apurva || Justice For Sushant ! (@ApurvaU21) April 14, 2021

Another 14…

Pain is still same from the last 10 Months….. And also 10 Months of Injustice to two pure soul Sushant and Disha❗ SSR Justice is Basic Right Tweet/Retweet/Share@nilotpalm3 sir — Neha Singh Rajput(SSRF)🦋🦋 (@NehaSin75566658) April 14, 2021

10 Month's.. No Justice.😒

God,❤🙏 Please Fullfil All Our Wishes. Give Justice To Sushant Singh Rajput Sir.❤🙏

Justice For SSR.❤🙏 SSR Justice Is Basic Right pic.twitter.com/bCFRI3bitw — RIMPS CHOUDHARY (@ChoudharyRimps) April 14, 2021

Good Morning Family, It’s 14th again…. Days will pass and turn into years..

but We will always remember him with silent tears.. 10 months of Injustice…

Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput.. SSR Justice Is Basic Right pic.twitter.com/wTaOIIO8Ge — PIYALI 🇮🇳🚩 (@PiyaliBh) April 14, 2021

We want nothing but JUSTICE FOR OUR BELOVED SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT.

.

.

SSR Justice Is Basic Right

National Embarrassment CBI@PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/toNap5hsdB — Chandra🌚 (@chandra_aimhigh) April 14, 2021

Hum yahan velle nahi baithey hain update do hume CBI @ips_nupurprasad @DrJitendraSingh

National Embarrassment CBI

SSR Justice Is Basic Right https://t.co/XPJnVjnoH7 — S.P. 💜 (@Sushantholic_) April 14, 2021

We are trending please make our voices heard. The message must be loud and clear National Embarrassment CBI #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput@PMOIndia constantly letting people down! pic.twitter.com/2OTtapkucd — Sajini Nedumaran 🦋 (@NedumaranSajini) April 14, 2021

CBI iss case mein toh badi jaldi progress kar rahi hai. i wonder why 🧐 is it because of the involvement of a certain political party?🌚 sushant ke case ka kya hua bc? ab use nahi kar sakte na usse apne politics keliye toh progress bhi nahi ho rahi 🙂 National Embarrassment CBI https://t.co/T2rPAfIiJt — ً (@karenjohar) April 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/snehalssrfan/status/1382313858732204033

It's now 10 Months

The Question is still unanswered who Killed Sushant.

The culprits are still roaming FREELY and enjoying their life.

IPC SEC 302 IS NOT YET FILED

NOT A SINGLE ARREST. NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT CBI@ips_nupurprasad @DoPTGoI @rsprasad @PMOIndia @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/PeI15CmVwW — 𝔇. (@_drishtii) April 14, 2021

We started this HT. But we haven't told anyone not to use other HT. In fact we are using it too. And we aren't any PRs. Let CBI get the taste of what we face everyday with regards to SSR. Can't pretend to be nice every time!

National Embarrassment CBI

SSR Justice Is Basic Right https://t.co/gFT6Cev3jT — Famous SSRian Snehal (@snehalssrfan) April 14, 2021

CBI you need to wake up and work bc a superstar was died under mysterious circumstances yet we have ask YOU everyday for the bare minimum ie FAIR INVESTIGATION National Embarrassment CBI SSR Justice Is Basic Right pic.twitter.com/eq4MLuFaDQ — Mirchi | Shiv Kakkar’s Wife ♡ (@PaidBWPR) April 14, 2021

CBI, Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating different angles in Sushant’s death. The drug probing agency had questioned several Bollywood celebrities in the drugs case, including actors like Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh. Recently a teaser of the Sushant Case inspired film Nyaya- The Justice has also been released, which shows almost the same circumstances. However, it is not an official film on the Sushant case.

