Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Demands Justice For The Actor On Twitter
Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Demands Justice For The Actor After 10 Months Of His Demise(Photo Credit – Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput, well known for his role as MS Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, died on April 10, 2020, in his Bandra residence. Ten months have passed since his demise and fans on social media remembered the actor and gave a loud voice to their demand by tweeting.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Mumbai Police began investigating the death of the Chhichhore actor after his father KK Singh later filed an FIR against Sushant’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. However, after the order of the Supreme Court, the investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI.

Advertisement

While Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating the economic mess, Narcotics Control Bureau NCB began investigating the alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were accused of buying and providing drugs for the actor. The two were sentenced to jail related to the case. Now both are currently out on bail.

Now it has been nearly ten months since Sushant Singh Rajput died, no major update has been released yet. Fans of the actor are also eagerly waiting for the CBI report. Fans of the actor took to social media on Wednesday demanding justice for the actor.

One user wrote, “Another 14. The pain is the same for the last 10 days. These 10 months are also about the injustice done to the two holy souls Sushant and Disha. SSR is a fundamental right to get justice.” Another user wrote, “10 months without you, it’s breaking my heart. SSR Justice Is Basic Right”

Take a look at some of Sushant Singh Rajput fan’s tweet here:

https://twitter.com/snehalssrfan/status/1382313858732204033

CBI, Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating different angles in Sushant’s death. The drug probing agency had questioned several Bollywood celebrities in the drugs case, including actors like Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh. Recently a teaser of the Sushant Case inspired film Nyaya- The Justice has also been released, which shows almost the same circumstances. However, it is not an official film on the Sushant case.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Is In This Unique Box Office Club With Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Beating Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan & Ajay Devgn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out