Although it has almost been 9 months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, the void that he left still persists, and it always will. There is nothing much that any one of us can do for the late actor now, but the latest buzz is that the Indian Government is planning to instate an award in the late actor’s name.

Yes! You heard that right. Plans are afoot that Sushant’s name will be permanently inscribed into the National awards. Keep reading further.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, a highly-placed source from the Bharatiya Janata Party informs, “Yes, they are planning to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has been put forth. But then, as we all know, bureaucracy and politics are slow movers. It’s taking time to push the idea forward. But we will get there, I am sure.”

It should be noted here that not a single plan has materialized, which were discussed at the time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. There have been several discussions but no outcome till now. Even the proposed biopics have not gone anywhere since the announcement.

Talking about Sushant’s biopic, the latest buzz is that a film titled Nyay: The Justice has been announced, which will be based on his life. It is set to be produced by Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma under Vikas Productions’ banner.

Sarla, wife of well-known criminal lawyer, Ashok Saraogi has teamed up with Rahul Sharma jointly for producing the film a tribute to Sushant. The upcoming film will recapture the late actor’s memories and include the events related to his death.

