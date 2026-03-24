Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, had a successful run in the first three weeks. During the fourth weekend, it minted decent moolah, but on the first weekday of the fourth week, it saw a noticeable drop. In the meantime, it has moved closer to the 80 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, it is unlikely to surpass Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

In India, Thaai Kizhavi earned an estimated 30 lakh on the fourth Monday, day 25. Overall, it has earned an estimated 57.4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 67.73 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 10.35 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office is 78.08 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 57.4 crore

India gross – 67.73 crore

Overseas gross – 10.35 crore

Worldwide gross – 78.08 crore

As we can see, Thaai Kizhavi needs only 1.92 crore more to reach the 80 crore milestone globally. Although the film has slowed down, it’ll manage to cover the required distance to hit the 80 crore mark.

Unlikely to surpass Parasakthi

Parasakthi grossed 84.75 crore in its lifetime run. If a comparison is made, Thaai Kizhavi is lagging by 6.67 crore, which looks impossible to cover. So, it won’t overtake Parasakthi to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 78.08 crore (25 days) With Love – 39.71 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore Youth – 28.28 crore

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kalai Arasu under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore.

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