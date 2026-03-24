Pawan Kalyan’s latest release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has failed to make any mark in India or overseas. Considering the star power of the actor, the film was expected to do well at least in the first weekend, but in reality, it has fetched shockingly low numbers. Specifically talking about the North American box office, the film is a complete washout, earning less than $1 million in the 4-day extended opening weekend. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The North American territory (USA and Canada) is the most important overseas market for Telugu films, and we have often seen that the first weekend is crucial in determining a film’s fate. For commercial entertainers, first-weekend collections are highly important, and during this crucial period, Pawan Kalyan’s latest release made highly disappointing earnings.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the North American box office in 4 days?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened at $515K and thereafter failed to turn around or stay steady. It suffered majorly due to poor word of mouth and the Dhurandhar 2 storm. It has been learned that the Telugu biggie earned just $725K at the North American box office by the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend. With less than $50K coming in on Sunday, it’s clear the film is heading for a closing collection well below $1 million.

Earns only 13% of They Call Him OG’s total collection

Pawan Kalyan’s previous film was They Call Him OG. Backed by solid hype, They Call Him OG earned $5.596 million at the North American box office during its lifetime run. If a comparison is made, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned only 12.95% or 13% of They Call Him OG’s total, which is shocking.

For those who don’t know, the breakeven target for the Telugu action drama is $2.3 million. Since the film is heading for a lifetime collection of less than $1 million, it is turning out to be a big loss for distributors. In fact, it’s considered one of the biggest Tollywood flops at the North American box office.

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