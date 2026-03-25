Supergirl, featuring Milly Alcock, is all set to be released in a few months. It will be a summer release, and as we await its release, let’s take a look at the collection it must earn on its opening weekend to beat the debut weekend collection of James Gunn’s Superman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Milly Alcock was introduced in 2025’s Superman, featuring David Corenswet as Kal-El, aka Clark Kent. The upcoming DC movie has been directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa feature in key roles. There is a lot of buzz around this DC film also because of Milly’s popularity after Game of Thrones.

How much did Superman collect on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, James Gunn‘s DC launch movie Superman, featuring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, set records for a solo Superman movie. The comic book movie grossed $125.0 million on its opening weekend. Despite the backlash, the film was the highest-grossing comic book release of 2025. James Gunn-helmed collected $354.2 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Therefore, Supergirl must earn more than $125 million in its opening weekend to set a new benchmark in the new DC. Supergirl has a challenging target for its opening weekend. Superman is a much more popular figure than Supergirl, and curiosity about the first DC movie boosted the opening weekend collections. But Milly’s fame could also be a boosting factor for the upcoming DC movie.

What is the plot of Supergirl?

Kara Zor-El marks her 23rd birthday by setting off on a journey across the galaxy with her loyal dog, Krypto. During her travels, she crosses paths with a young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, and a devastating event soon propels her onto a relentless, vengeful mission for justice. Supergirl, part of the DCU‘s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will be released on June 26.

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