Released amid extremely high expectations, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has failed to live up to its hype. With all factors working in favor, the film was expected to make record-breaking earnings, but it didn’t happen. At the Indian box office, it was expected to earn above 350 crore net collection, but now, it is heading towards a lifetime of less than 290 crores. In the Tamil version, it is going to conclude its run much below the 190 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 28!

The Kollywood magnum opus had solid pre-release buzz, and its mind-blowing start justified it. However, right from the second day, word-of-mouth came into play, and since it was mixed, the film faced much bigger drops than expected. After spending almost four weeks in theatres, it has now emerged as one of the biggest underperformers for Rajinikanth in the post-COVID era.

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

Talking about the latest update, Coolie has earned 284.74 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 28 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 335.99 crores. Its daily collection has fallen below the 10 lakh mark, so it won’t be making any significant earnings from here. In fact, Friday (September 12) onwards, it will be practically out of theatres.

Coolie vs Jailer in Tamil collection

Speaking about the original Tamil version, Coolie has made disappointing earnings so far, with its 28-day collection standing at 183.03 crore net. Before the release, it was expected to beat Jailer‘s lifetime collection in Tamil. For those who don’t know, Jailer earned 268.87 crore net in Tamil. If a comparison is made between both films, Rajini’s latest release is lagging by 85.84 crores, which is 31.92% less collection.

More about the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the magnum opus was theatrically released on August 14. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 350 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 6: Needs Less Than 2 Crores To Beat Kollywood’s 1st Super Hit Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News