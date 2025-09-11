Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal, has failed to make its mark at the Indian box office. After a good start, it made impressive earnings over the weekend, but now, on weekdays, things are getting out of hand. Considering the huge cost, the film is already on its way to becoming a massive failure. Amid this, it will soon surpass Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Kollywood action thriller earned 37.15 crores during the opening weekend. After such an underwhelming start, it failed to make any turn around on weekdays, earning below-par numbers. On the first Wednesday, day 6, it did a business of 2.25 crores, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 5’s 3.2 crores, it witnessed a drop of 29.68%.

Overall, Madharaasi has earned 46.75 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days. Adjusting for GST, the domestic gross collection stands at 55.16 crores. Today, it is expected to earn around 2 crores, thus concluding the opening week at 47-49 crores. This would be a disappointing total for a film with a massive budget.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.65 crores

Day 2 – 12.1 crores

Day 3 – 11.4 crores

Day 4 – 4.15 crores

Day 5 – 3.2 crores

Day 6 – 2.25 crores

Total – 46.75 crores

Inches away from beating Kollywood’s 1st super hit of 2025!

With 46.75 crores in the kitty already, Madharaasi will soon beat the lifetime collection of Madha Gaja Raja (48.7 crore net), which is Kollywood’s first super hit of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Since the distance between both films is less than 2 crores, the feat is expected to be achieved on day 7. Along with Madha Gaja Raja, it will also cross Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life (48.18 crore net).

More about the film

The Kollywood action thriller was theatrically released on September 5. It is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad (Sri Lakshmi Movies). It was reportedly made on a budget of over 150 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 14: Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025 In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News