Following its theatrical release, Brad Pitt’s high-octane sports drama F1 garnered rave reviews, earning an 82% critics’ score and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT), along with a solid 7.8/10 IMDb rating (Source: IMDb). The positive feedback and Brad Pitt’s box-office pull have translated into a smashing global performance, exceeding initial projections. With a worldwide tally of $621.1 million, F1: The Movie currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

After becoming Brad Pitt’s top-grossing movie to date, F1 has now outgrossed the lifetime earnings of Logan (2017), the critically acclaimed Marvel blockbuster starring Hugh Jackman. And now, the Formula One racing drama has set its sights on a largely forgotten superhero movie starring Will Smith. We’re talking about the 2008 film Hancock, and here’s how much F1 needs to earn to overtake the Will Smith hit at the global box office.

F1 vs. Hancock – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films stack up:

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $189.1 million

International – $432 million

Worldwide – $621.1 million

Hancock – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $228 million

International: $401.5 million

Worldwide: $629.4 million

As the figures show, F1 still needs to earn over $8 million to surpass Hancock’s worldwide total. At its current pace, it may reach this milestone soon, provided its digital release doesn’t significantly slow down global ticket sales. The verdict should be clear within the next few days.

F1 – Box Office Break-Even

F1 was produced on a reported budget of $250 million. Using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule (which accounts for marketing, distribution, etc.), the film needed to gross approximately $625 million worldwide to break even.

With its current worldwide total of $621.1 million, Brad Pitt’s high-octane sports drama is only about $3.9 million away from its break-even point. At its current pace, F1 is expected to reach this milestone within the next few days.

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to return to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

