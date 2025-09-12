Barbarian director’s latest horror film, Weapons, has hit two major box office milestones. It has crossed $100 million in international territories and $250 million globally, and it’s now on the verge of surpassing $150 million domestically. With a current worldwide haul of $254.4 million, the critically acclaimed movie ranks as the 15th highest-grossing title of the year, having already outgrossed Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and is just $53 million shy of overtaking another 2025 horror hit – Final Destination: Bloodlines.

After recently outgrossing several popular titles like X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), The Godfather (1972), Hulk (2003), and Sully (2016), Weapons has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of the fourth Men in Black outing – Men in Black: International (2019), which starred Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Liam Neeson. And now, it is inches away from outperforming a blockbuster horror movie. We’re talking about the 2014 film Annabelle, a prequel to James Wan’s acclaimed horror hit The Conjuring (2013). Here’s how much Weapons needs to earn to overtake Annabelle at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Annabelle – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films in terms of global earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $144.4 million

International: $110 million

Worldwide: $254.4 million (as of today)

Annabelle – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $84.3 million

International: $173.3 million

Worldwide: $257.6 million

As the figures show, Weapons currently trails Annabelle by just over $3 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it is expected to overtake it very soon.

Weapons vs. The Conjuring Universe Films – Box Office Comparison

Although Weapons is set to outgross Annabelle shortly, how does it stack up against the other films from the Conjuring Universe? Let’s see how much all nine films from the blockbuster horror franchise have earned worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Nun (2018): $366.1 million (Box Office Mojo) The Conjuring 2 (2016): $321.4 million (Box Office Mojo) The Conjuring (2013): $319.5 million (Box Office Mojo) Annabelle: Creation (2017): $306.6 million (Box Office Mojo) The Nun II (2023): $269.7 million (Box Office Mojo) Annabelle (2014): $257.1 million (Box Office Mojo) The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025): $243.6 million (Box Office Mojo) Annabelle Comes Home (2019): $231.3 million (Box Office Mojo) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): $206.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

From these figures, it’s clear that Weapons currently trails six films from the Conjuring franchise, including Annabelle. It’s expected to overtake Annabelle and The Nun II in the coming days. Whether it can surpass the next four films remains to be seen. Meanwhile, judging by the pace of The Conjuring: Last Rites at the global box office, it may also soon overtake Weapons.

What’s Weapons All About

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

