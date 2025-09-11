Weapons has turned out to be the most unexpected movie sensation of the year, not only in horror but in any genre. The film shows no signs of slowing down and looks set to cross the $300 million milestone within a few days. Directed by Zach Cregger, in what is only his second directorial project, the film continues to hold its ground even with strong competition from The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, which itself opened with a record-breaking domestic weekend.

Weapons Stuns With Strong Box Office Comeback

The cast, led by Julia Garner, Amy Madigan, and Josh Brolin, has helped keep Weapons in the spotlight. After suffering steep consecutive domestic drops of 47.3% and 67.7% in earnings on Sunday and Monday, the movie staged a remarkable recovery. Tuesday brought a surge of 51.5%, pulling in more than $600K on that single day. This rebound has ensured that Weapons is still in the running as one of the year’s top performers.

Since its release over a month ago, Weapons has earned over $250 million worldwide. In the domestic market, it is fast approaching $150 million, per Box Office Mojo. With a budget of $38 million and a breakeven point of $95 million, the film has already become a massive success.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $143.9m

International – $109.5m

Worldwide – $253.4m

Its performance has placed it among the top 25 horror films worldwide, and it is now close to breaking into the top 10 domestic horror films of all time, per The Numbers.

Weapons Surpasses Freakier Friday At The Box Office

The strong start to this week gave Weapons another unique achievement that might slip under the radar. Its domestic box office haul has now surpassed the total worldwide earnings of Freakier Friday, the most successful fantasy comedy of this year. Freakier Friday, a sequel to Freaky Friday, marked Lindsay Lohan’s significant return to the screen and has collected $143.6 million worldwide so far.

Freakier Friday, with a budget of around $40 million, is already considered a success and could reach $150 million soon. Yet, Weapons continues to dominate and has secured its place as the third most successful horror release of the year, trailing only behind Sinners ($366.6m) and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($307.4m).

From its surprising rise to its sustained momentum, Weapons has become one of the rare box office stories that stands tall even against major franchise competition. Its position in both domestic and worldwide charts only highlights how far the film has gone from its modest budget beginnings.

